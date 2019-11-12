Spotify Free joins a list of over 100 streaming services already available through Sonos, just in time for the holiday season. Sonos and Spotify have rolled out an update today that enables you to access Spotify Free through their Sonos devices, so you can spice up your office holiday party straight from your desk at no extra cost.
You can stream Spotify's entire catalog on shuffle by launching the streaming service through the Sonos app or directly from Spotify. Spotify Free includes access to personalized playlists, like Discover Weekly and Release Radar, as well as classic playlists based on your likes, such as RapCaviar and Viva Latino.
To gain access to Spotify Free on their Sonos speakers, listeners will need to make sure their Sonos app is up to date. From there, launch the Sonos app and enter the settings menu. Click Services, then Add a Service, located under Music & Content. You can then log in using their Spotify ID and password, and they're all set to start streaming.
Along with the update comes a redesign for the Sonos app's Spotify interface, providing you with browsing that more closely mirrors the Spotify experience.
