It might not be the phone we're going to talk the most about, but we think it's still pretty important to have a look at and learn about one of Samsung's upcoming smartphones coming out next year. Now, courtesy of some leaks, we're getting a preview of what will be the Galaxy A51.

The A51 is supposedly a follow-on to this year's A50s and A50. Most of the Galaxy A portfolio targets the South Asia and Indian markets which pack on raw horsepower for a value price. In the case of the A51 — the speculative details and renders of which come from leaks blogger Steve Hemmerstoffer via Indian blog Pricebaba Daily — we're looking at a couple of spec bumps.

In addition to the three vertically-aligned cameras on the back, there's now a fourth one offset to the right of the bottom lens — we have no explicit context on what each does, but going by context clues, we may see a dedicated telephoto unit come alongside the standard, ultra-wide, and depth cameras.

The AMOLED display gets stretched out the tiniest bit from 6.4" to 6.5". While surface area shrinks by a tad, the A51 does become slightly thicker than the A50 by 0.2mm at 7.9mm. The camera bump pushes things up to 8.5mm. We may expect an in-display fingerprint sensor as seen on the A50s.

However, many of the A51's other specs are tipped to be carried over from the older A50s, according to DroidShout: the Exynos 9611 SoC, 4GB of RAM (as one option, we believe), the 48MP main rear camera, the 32MP selfie sensor, USB-C, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack — the latter two remain a sight for sore eyes heading into 2020. The best thing to hope for, though, is that the phone will run with Android 10 and One UI 2.0 right out of the box.

The phone is said to be in production at Samsung's plants in Greater Noida, India, and will debut in the first quarter. If history repeats itself, some U.S. carriers and unlocked phone sellers will sell this phone next summer.