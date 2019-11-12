Nest has been a powerhouse in smart home technology since the launch of their Learning Thermostat in 2011. With their acquisition by Google in 2014, they've continued to reign supreme over temperature variances in homes across the world . If you're looking to gift a Nest to a loved one, or would like to get cozy in your own home, this might be the perfect time to buy in.

BuyDig is at it again with hefty deals on Nest bundles when you use the coupon code NESTED. You can click to clip the coupon right from the product page, or it can be applied from your cart before checking out.

You can snag the Nest Learning Thermostat E with a Google Home for just $169 ($79 off). The Nest E itself is currently running $169 on Amazon, so this deal essentially nets you a Google Home completely free.

The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat in white or stainless steel is also on sale, bundled with a Google Home for only $249 ($79 off).

You can also pick up a Google Home Hub in the chalk color variant bundled with a stainless steel 3rd gen Nest for $249 ($99 off). The 3rd generation Nest alone is selling for $233 on Amazon, so with these deals you're effectively getting a Google Home or Home Hub for only $17.

Just remember to clip your coupon from the product page or apply the code NESTED in your cart.