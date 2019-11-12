Over the last few months, Minecraft Earth has entered into early access in many regions, with the UK joining in last week. Well, today, fans in the US can finally see what all the fuss is about. That's right, Minecraft Earth is officially available in early access in the US, and it's now clear that the game is free-to-play, and it includes in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item. So if you were hoping for a premium game, think again.

The US is the tenth country to join in on the early access testing phase of Minecraft Earth. Users in the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Philippines, Sweden, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Iceland should already be able to jump in. More regions should be added soon, though no dates have been provided. It's also worth keeping in mind that today's early access release of Minecraft Earth in the US is not the finished product, so it is indeed missing content that should eventually arrive whenever the game is officially launched.

Hey 🇺🇸United States, we found your Minecraft Earth invite, it was behind the couch this whole time! Welcome to early access! More information at:

↣ https://t.co/8qME5ZSuAE ↢ pic.twitter.com/KffqyP0Pv6 — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) November 12, 2019

As you can see in the tweet above, US players are now welcome to test Minecraft Earth while it's in early access. An invite is not necessary to install the game, though it would appear that the title is not available across the US just yet, so if you can't install the game, just give it some time, and you should be able to join in soon. We still don't know exactly when Minecraft Earth will be launched as a finished product, though the US is a large market, so I would imagine we are nearing that date. If you'd like to take an early look to see how the title is shaping up, as always, feel free to install the game through the Play Store widget directly below this article.