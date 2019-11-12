It may not bet Black Friday just yet, but this deal on the JBL Everest 110GA headphones is certainly a Black Friday price. At $44 off on JBL's eBay store, these headphones may be worth buying early — they are currently selling on JBL's website for $70.

The JBL Everest 110GA headphones are Google Assistant compatible, allowing you to activate the assistant to place calls or read messages with the touch of a button. The echo canceling microphone means your phone calls will always be crystal clear, and with three sizes of ear-tips, you're sure to find a comfortable fit. Its battery can last up to 8 hours, but you'll need to recharge it with a Micro USB cord as these have no USB-C port.

The headphones come in Blue, Silver, and Gun Metal. The eBay listing is direct from Harman with authenticity guaranteed.

As of publishing, Gun Metal is already out of stock, so if you want these headphones you may want to act on it soon.