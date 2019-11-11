During E3 2019, Square Enix announced that Romancing SaGa 3, a classic RPG that was originally released on the Super Famicom system exclusively in Japan in 1995, would finally come to the West before the year was out. This announcement was shortly followed by the news that November 11th would be the official release day, and lo and behold Square Enix has kept its promise. Romancing SaGa 3 is indeed available on the Play Store as a premium release starting today, though you will have to cough up $25.99 if you'd like to jump in.

Above, you can watch the release announcement trailer for Romancing SaGa 3, and Square Enix has been gracious enough to include some gameplay in this video so people can see what's to be expected from the game. More or less, Romancing SaGa 3 plays like any of the typical RPGs from the '90s, with the notable exception that instead of leveling up your characters, you'll instead take advantage of individual stat increases that are dependant on these characters participating in battles. It's also worth noting that Romancing SaGa 3 is an HD remaster, which means the 2D graphics have been polished for modern devices. There's also a new dungeon to explore as well as a new game+ function.

It's clear that Romancing SaGa 3 is a premium title, so you won't have to worry about any advertisements or in-app purchases interrupting your gameplay, though in true Square Enix fashion, Romancing SaGa 3 isn't a cheap release. Currently, the Android version is priced at $25.99, which is oddly $3 more than the iOS version.

So there you have it, Romancing SaGa 3 has finally made its way to the West, and while the Android release is expensive, I'm sure there are still a few people out there that will have no problem coughing up the funds. One thing to keep in mind is that this game will also land on consoles and PC today, so it may be best to wait and see how all of these prices compare before you decide where to spend your hard-earned dollars. If you do want to go with the Android version, then you can pick it up through the Play Store widget directly below this article.