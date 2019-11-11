LG's smartphone division is known for quirky, gimmicky devices that often don't quite live up to expectations, but the company still does have extensive patents concerning LTE and 4G communication software. The Korean conglomerate aims to protect these assets and has thus decided to file a lawsuit against TCL in Germany, alleging it's infringing three of its patents.

LG says it only decided to take the issue to court after attempts to remedy the concerns failed. The LTE patents in question relate to TCL's smartphone business and cover the minimization of packet loss during transmission as well as interference reduction and timer controlling for uplink synchronization.

The company already had a similar legal dispute with BLU resulting in a licensing deal between the two, and it's currently battling Wiko regarding related issues. It's possible the latest quarrel could lead to a comparable settlement.