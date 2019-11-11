Most recent game platforms have shipped with a decent amount of games available on day one. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One both had 23 titles at release, but if you were hoping for as much variety from Stadia, you'll have to wait a few months.

In a blog post today, Google revealed the list of games that will be available on Stadia's release date of November 19th. Only 12 titles have made the cut, though some of them (like Red Dead Redemption II) are long enough games that most players probably won't mind.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Samurai Shodown

The good news is that Stadia subscribers won't have to wait long for the catalog to expand. There are only two months left in 2019, but Borderlands 3, Farming Simulator 19, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, GRID, Metro Exodus, RAGE 2, and others will arrive on Stadia before the year's end.