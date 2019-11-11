Tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are moving aggressively into healthcare, but Google could leapfrog them all thanks to a troubling secret project. According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has allegedly been gathering troughs of health data on millions of Americans spanning 21 different states since last year. Google has not sought approval from patients to collect this data, but the nature of its agreement with the heathcare provider reportedly makes everything nice and legal. It still feels plenty sketchy, though.

Like any notable endeavor that comes out of Mountain View, this one has its own unique moniker: Project Nightingale, presumably named after Florence Nightingale. Sometime last year, Google allegedly partnered with the second largest healthcare organization in the United States, Ascension. Since then, Google has ramped up efforts to gather various types of confidential patient documentation, including names, dates of birth, lab results, doctor diagnoses, hospitalization records, and other bits of data that could be used to complete health portfolios.

Although 150 Google employees are said to have access to this information on patients ranging into the tens of millions, none of these profiled individuals, nor their healthcare professionals, have been alerted to this data grab. According to Forbes, Google has essentially created a health-based search engine for Ascension, allowing "healthcare providers to see an 'overview page' about their patients." If deemed useful, this model could potentially be expanded to build a singular healthcare database that encompasses a wider range of providers. Today's news comes only weeks after Google declared its interest in the health field by purchasing Fitbit.

We've reach out to Google for comment on Project Nightingale, and we will update this story if we receive a response.