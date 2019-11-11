The Nest Secure Alarm System has been around since late 2017, but despite its age – and having "Google" slapped on the front of its name – its list of benefits still make it a worthy solution to monitor and protect your home from intruders. For a limited time, you can snatch up a brand new Google Nest Secure Alarm Starter Kit over at B&H for just $249 with an online coupon code.

The Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Kit comes with two Detect sensors to monitor movement within your home, two Tags to arm or disarm the system, and a security base to control it all. You can also tell the system what to do through the Nest app. The Secure Alarm System is even more effective when paired with the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell (on sale for $50 off) and Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (on sale for $50 off).

You'll need the online coupon to take advantage of this deal. Simply click on the "Clip Coupon" link underneath the price before adding this item to your cart, and you'll be good to save.

