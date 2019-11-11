The Google Home Max, with its impressive volume and audio quality, represents the company's top-tier entry into the smart speaker market. High-end audio products are rarely affordably priced, and the Google Home Max was no exception when it launched at $400 last year. Since then, the Home Max has had its price permanently cut by $100, and buyers can now save an additional $50 when picking up this beast of a smart speaker for only $250 at retailers including Best Buy, B&H, and, of course, Google's online store.

In our review, Ryan found the Home Max to be the best-sounding smart speaker on the market, but he also believed its equally premium pricing could scare off many potential buyers. Today's deal, which brings the total savings to $150 off the original MSRP, could be enough to convince some Assistant-preferring audiophiles to pick one up.

This latest price cut will be available for a limited time only, with no definite expiration date listed. If the price is right and you've been waiting to pick up a Home Max, follow the retailer link of your choice below.