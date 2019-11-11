Black Friday is still weeks away, but retailers are already raring to tell us about their deals. Costco's holiday offerings aren't as jam-packed as, say, Best Buy's; there are no Pixel or Chromebook deals here. Still, there's plenty to chew on, especially if you're thinking about a new Samsung phone.
Phones
Costco's running a particularly appealing deal for prospective Samsung buyers. You can save $420 over two years on a Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note 10+ purchased and activated on Verizon. The same phones come with a $420 Costco gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" – $110 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" – $200 ($100 off)
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Black) – $220 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Pink Gold) – $220 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Charge 3 (Graphite) – $90 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Charge 3 (Rose Gold) – $90 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Versa 2 (Black) – $50 off
- Fitbit Versa 2 (Copper Rose) – $50 off
Headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I – $270 ($30 off)
- Sony WHH900N noise-canceling headphones – $130 ($70 off)
- Bose SoundSport Pulse – $100 ($30 off)
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case – $155 ($10 off)
Speakers
- Sonos Play:1 two-pack (Black) – $230 ($40 off)
- Sonos Play:1 two-pack (White) – $230 ($40 off)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix – $100 ($50 off)
Security
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell – $170 ($60 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 – $130 ($60 off)
- Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit – $330 ($100 off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack – $380 ($70 off)
Smart TVs
- Samsung 58" 6 Series TV – $379.99 ($50 off) Available now
- Samsung 65" 8 Series TV – $779.99 ($320 off) Available now
- LG 65" B9 Series TV – $1,999.99 ($300 off) Available now
- Vizio 75" PX Series TV – $1,699.99 ($800 off)
- Check out all of Costco's TVs here. Many are already discounted.
The holiday deals aren't stopping any time soon, and we'll have an eye on them all month long. Check back often for more Black Friday coverage.
