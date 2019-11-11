Thanks to the company's near-monopoly on the browser market, Chrome has been slowly pushing websites to adopt better practices. The browser helped increase adoption of HTTPS, restricted new APIs to secure websites, and accelerated the death of Adobe Flash (though we can also thank Steve Jobs for that last one). Now the Chrome team will increase its focus on alerting people about slow websites.

"In the future, Chrome may identify sites that typically load fast or slow for users with clear badging," the Chrome team wrote in a blog post. "This may take a number of forms and we plan to experiment with different options, to determine which provides the most value to our users."

The general idea is that Chrome will analyze how long sites take to load, and use that information to warn future visitors if they are visiting a slow website. In addition to (hopefully) convincing the sites' developers to speed up load times, this should also make it more obvious to Chrome users that slow loading times aren't always a result of slow internet connections.

The team went on to say, "Our plan to identify sites that are fast or slow will take place in gradual steps, based on increasingly stringent criteria. Our long-term goal is to define badging for high-quality experiences, which may include signals beyond just speed."