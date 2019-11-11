One of the great benefits of Arlo's Ultra and Pro 3 smart security cameras is that they don't need to be plugged into an outlet to record the things happening in and around your yard. On the flip side, these products rely on rechargeable batteries that will inevitability need to be juiced up from time to time. Today, you can snag yourself an extra Arlo rechargeable battery, a dual charging station, and a solar panel charger, all for 20% off on Amazon.

Arlo offers just about everything you would need to keep your security cameras powered up and ready to spring to life at a moment's notice. For starters, the rechargeable battery featured in today's deal is a 4800mAh lithium polymer battery, the same one that comes in the box with the Arlo Ultra and the Arlo Pro 3. The optional Arlo Dual Charging Station lets you keep multiple batteries charged and ready to be swapped out. If you'd rather not deal with rechargeable batteries at all, the Arlo Solar Panel Charger can also keep your cameras topped off all by itself, as long as your home gets a steady helping of sunlight.

You can find these items for 20% off on Amazon right now. Keep in mind that the accessories featured in this deal are only compatible with Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3 cameras.

