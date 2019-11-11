Article Contents
Happy Veteran's Day to everyone — some of you may, like me, be off work today and enjoying a long weekend. I have a list of app sales for you on this fine day, including such titles as Baldur's Gate and Kensho, both of which I recommend if you haven't picked them up yet and have some Play Store credit to burn through.
Free
Apps
- Text Analyzer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- CELL 13 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- LASERBREAK $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Solid Pro: colored wallpapers maker / auto-changer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Erosion - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mini0s. Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Sun Locator Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 hours
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Perfect Personal - Body fat calculator, workout $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MSafe - Pro $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Strategy & Tactics: Medieval Wars $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rainbow Dash $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Strike Team Hydra $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dust and Salt: Battle for Murk Gamebook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fishing PRO (full) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fishing PRO 2 (full) - fishing simulator with chat $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 10000000 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- You Must Build A Boat $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- King Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oil Paint Icon $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PIXELICIOUS - Best Pixel Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sphere Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments