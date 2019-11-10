There's a myriad of options to pick from when it comes to wireless earbuds, but the choice gets narrower when you're looking at ones designed with workouts in mind. If you're not into true wireless buds, Jaybird's Tarah can be a suitable option. They cost a whopping $100 when they came out last year, but they're now selling for half the price, making them worth considering.

In our review, we appreciated their Fast Pair support, IPX7 water and sweat resistance, and design. We were thrown off by the price, though, as the buds would cost you $100 back then. The $50 markdown makes them particularly more interesting today, though.

The battery life is announced at six hours, although we actually got just a little over five. This is actually enough for a workout or two, but since they don't ship with a charging case, the only way to get more playback time is to plug them back in. Speaking of which, you'll have to remember to carry their awkward proprietary charger around, as the included one is made exclusively for the Tarah.

Still, if you're on the market for a pair of workout buds and don't mind using a specific cable, these are worth considering, as they're only $50. Use any of the links below to navigate to your favorite retailer's site to make your purchase.