Good headphones with active noise cancellation usually cost around $300, especially if you look at the Bose QC35 and Sony WH100MX3. However, there are cheaper alternatives from other reliable audio equipment manufacturers, such as the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE. The latter cost about $200 when it came out in 2018, but it's now dropped to just $80, which is 60% off the original price.

The headphones feature Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX, meaning you'll be able to watch series with no audio lag. ANC filters out unwanted noise for a fully immersive listening experience. There's also a built-in NFC chip, which makes pairing the headphones with your device a breeze.

Their nineteen-hour battery life will provide endless audio playback during your longest flights, and if that's not enough, you can get an extra six hours by turning ANC off. If you still run out of power, you can continue to use them by plugging an auxiliary cable in.

Based on their average four-star rating on Amazon and the impressive discount, this is a truly exciting purchase if you're looking for a pair of wireless ANC headphones. Make sure to grab yours before the deal ends by using the link below.