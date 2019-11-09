Welcome to the roundup of the latest Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. For this game roundup I have a boatload of games since I was off last week. The standouts include a new augmented reality Angry Birds release, a quality 2D platformer, and the latest stand-alone expansion for The Quest series, plus many more. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released before and during the week of November 4, 2019.

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs

Android Police coverage: Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs brings bird-flinging fun into the real world

If you've ever wanted to play a game of Angry Birds in the real world, Rovio has finally created a title that will let you do just that. Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs is an augmented reality game that plays a lot like the original title in the series. It will still be your job to pop pigs and destroy buildings by flinging birds from a slingshot, but this time around, you'll do so in a real-world setting. In order to play, you'll need a device that supports ARCore, and while this is a free-to-play title that includes an in-app purchase, its only use is to remove the game's advertisements, which makes this a premium release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Soul Chase: Another World

Soul Chase: Another World is an early-access release that offers pleasant 2D graphics and enjoyable platforming gameplay. The controls could use a little work since floating controls are usually preferable, though the game is still playable as-is with its static buttons. Luckily, this new listing is still a work in progress, so hopefully, a few different control options will be on offer once the game is officially released.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Quest - Basilisk's Eye

The Quest is an RPG series that has been available for mobile devices for years, and the Basilisk's Eye stand-alone expansion continues this trend. Much like every other expansion for this game, you can play this release without having played any of the previous titles, though if you do have a character save, you can import it into this release, so if you are carrying over a save from a previous character, just make sure they are above level 75, or you may have a difficult time with the game.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Nobodies

Nobodies is a point and click adventure game where you'll play the part of a "cleaner." As we all learned in the film Pulp Fiction, cleaners do the dirty work for those willing to pay, and so it will be your job to dispose of dead bodies for the secret counter-terrorist organization paying your bills. There's a total of eleven murders to cover up, and of course, the game is filled with puzzles that will need to be solved.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Forgotten Memories

If you enjoy horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, then you'll love Forgotten Memories. Sure, this title isn't as polished as its predecessors, but for a mobile release, this is about as good as it gets. The story revolves around a woman who is tasked with saving a missing child, and of course, she will need to confront her deepest fears to unveil the mystery behind the terrifying investigation.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

RPG Monochrome Order

Kemco is apparently still creating RPGs for mobile, and while I'm not a fan of the studio's monetization, there's no denying that RPGs are the company's bread and butter. RPG Monochrome Order is the latest release from the studio, and just like the rest, it's a premium release that also contains in-app purchases. For what is no doubt a shallow RPG designed just like the rest, these prices are difficult to swallow.

Monetization: $8.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Shadow of Death 2 - Shadow Fighting Game

Shadow of Death 2 is a fighting game that uses black graphics, which are an easy out when you have trouble creating detailed designs. When done well, most people won't even notice that most textures are absent, though I'm not so sure Shadow of Death 2 is one of those games. Sure, the gameplay can be fun as you beat down your foes, but something about the design just doesn't click with me. The animations feel stiff, and the lack of color and textures feels as though the game is only half-way finished as far as the art is concerned. At the very least, the title is currently free since it's in testing, so if you're interested in playing, make sure to jump in before the title leaves early access.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Silver Falls - Campfire Stories

Silver Falls - Campfire Stories is an odd release that isn't much of a game, though it can relay enjoyable scary stories on the fly to each player. Instead of using scripted narratives, this app can create new adventures on the fly, which makes this a rather unique release that never plays the same no matter how many times you choose to interact with the title. There's lots of longevity here, folks, so don't miss out despite the basic gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Shades of Light by tori™

Shades of Light by tori is a tie-in release for the physical tori explorer pack, a DIY activity game for children from 6 to 12. This particular release revolves around the art of shadow materialization. Still, if that doesn't float your boat, there are three other tie-in games available, such as Supreme Builder, Jungle Rescue, and Crystal Chase. Users can also pick up an app that's available for parents, and it's useful for understanding and monitoring your children's self-development skills through the above games. While I would much prefer to see one app encompass all of these separate releases so that five apps aren't necessary just to play with a physical product, I suppose the current system is good for those that prefer to install these releases on a case by case basis.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Deeprealm Odyssey - Adventure game

Deeprealm Odyssey is a stylish game that includes exceptional graphics that are very pleasing to the eyes, and it plays like a claustrophobic version of Downwell, and that's not a bad thing. I find the narrower corridors allow for precision movements, which are helpful when taking down foes and avoiding obstacles. So if you're looking for something similar to Downwell that sports fancy graphics and streamlined fall-based gameplay, Deeprealm Odyssey is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Squish Machine

Squish Machine is an action puzzler that plays like a slick arcade game. Sure, the graphics are a little plain, but the gameplay assuredly holds up. There are 240 levels to explore, and 28 adorable characters to unlock. Your job is to survive the squish machine by reaching each stage's goal before you run out of time, which is often more difficult than you would expect. If you happen to complete all 240 stages, then you'll unlock an endless mode so you can see how long you can survive without dying, which adds a good bit of replayability to the title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Castle Pals

Castle Pals is an adorable platformer with bright colors and quality gameplay. There are 40 levels to explore, and the main character offers a fun way to navigate stages, thanks to his propeller hat. There are even a few hidden levels to discover, so make sure you don't breeze through this release since there are a few secrets worth exploring.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Meganoid(2017) Free

OrangePixel is celebrating 15 years of Android game development with the release of a handful of free versions for the studio's more popular games, and Meganoid(2017) Free is one such release. At its core, this is a challenging platformer, and now that it's available for free, everyone can try it out. The entire game is here. This is no demo. Though if you'd like to play without advertisements, you'll have to pick up the premium version.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Heroes of Loot 2 Free

Heroes of Loot 2 Free is another title from OrangePixel that offers a free ad-supported experience for what was previously a premium release. This means everyone can play through Heroes of Loot 2 without going out of pocket, though you can't remove the title's advertisements. If you prefer a premium experience, the paid version is still available on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Sir Questionnaire Free

Sir Questionnaire Free is yet another unpaid OrangePixel release for the week. This is a turn-based hack and slash adventure game that's supported by advertisements, though if you find the ads annoying, you always have the option to purchase the premium version for a more streamlined experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Draw Around

Draw Around is an enjoyable arcade game marred by frequent advertisements. Since there is no way to remove these ads, you'll have to put up with them if you'd like to play. The gameplay revolves around drawing pictures on the screen before a timer runs out, which means you'll have to draw quickly. The more complicated the picture, the harder it is to draw with speed, which is why the game is so challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

The Lost City LITE

The Lost City LITE is a free version of Maple City's premium release that goes by the same name. This way, players can experience the beginning of the title without spending any money, and there's even an IAP unlock if you enjoy what you see but don't want to purchase the separate premium version. More or less, this is a standard picture-based puzzle game, much like what you would find on the Big Fish Games store.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Zombie.io : 3 Nights survival

Zombie.io: 3 Nights survival is indeed an io game, which means this title offers battle royale gameplay. You'll play in real-time as you try to survive by hunting zombies and humans for resources. Various weapons and cars are in the mix, and there are even a few character skins to collect so that you can stand out in the crowd. It's a basic io game, and it's not shy about this setup, so what you see is what you get, and luckily, the monetization is pretty agreeable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Cracked Crusaders

Cracked Crusaders is a 2D pixel-based platformer that offers 100 levels, a dozen bosses, and plenty of weapon upgrades to see you through the entire experience. There are even multiple endings, which makes for a good bit of longevity for those that wish to see each one. The controls are spot-on, plus you can customize the layout to suit your needs better, and there's even a one-handed option for all of you commuters out there.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

FRACTER Lite

4L Games have come up with a beautiful puzzler that takes advantage of a monochromatic theme for both a unique look and as a handy game mechanic, and while the title has been around since 2018, this week's free release means everyone can check out the game without spending a dime. Your job is to restore the light to the bleak world that makes up Fracter. To do this, you will have to traverse many stages as you solve one puzzle after another. Just make sure you go about this carefully, as there are plenty of scary creatures that would like to stop you dead in your tracks.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Zen Squares

Zen Squares comes from InfinityGames, the studio behind Infinity Loop, and exceptional puzzler. This time around, you can expect another puzzle game from the studio, but unlike Infinity Loop, this is a colorful game where you'll drag squares on the screen in order to match the surrounding symbols with the color of these blocks. As you play, this grows increasingly difficult, which is precisely what makes the game so enjoyable, so make sure you don't miss out on this one if you're a fan of minimal puzzle games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

MechCube: Escape

MechCube: Escape is a non-linear point and click adventure game that sports a sci-fi theme where you'll explore a mysterious space cube from the inside by moving room to room as you solve puzzles. Since the inside of this cube contains many different doorways, your path is your choice, which is what makes this game a non-linear experience. This setup should also allow for many separate playthroughs without repeating the same content over and over, providing the game with a lot of longevity.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Kolor It!

In my youth, I had won many typical portable ball games from fairs and amusement parks where you tilt the game board to move the balls around until they reach their appropriate holes. Kolor It reminds me of those games, though instead of directing balls to their holes, these balls paint the surface of the board, and the goal is to, of course, paint the entire surface of each puzzle, which is actually pretty enjoyable for such a simple setup.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Merge Defense Origins 3D

Merge Defense Origins 3D is an early-access release that offers an interesting puzzler experience. You'll use keys to unlock defenders so that you can strategically place them on the field to take down your many enemies. As you play, you'll have the chance to merge these defenders to build up a powerful defense. Oh, and if you don't dig the 3D graphics of this release, there's also a 2D version available that's also in early-access.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Snack.io

Snack.io is the latest release from VOODOO, and it's a basic io game where you'll face off against multiple players online in a small arena. By eating food, you'll grow your avatar, which will make it easier to take down your foes, and much like every io game on the Play Store, the last person standing is the winner.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Doors: Awakening

In case you didn't notice, Doors: Awakening offers exceptional graphics in what is a delightful puzzle game. Much like The Room series, you'll get to interact with 3D objects to solve each puzzle, and these objects all look great, with designs that make it clear what you can and can not interact with. Honestly, it's rare that a game's design is so detailed while playing directly into the title's primary mechanics, which is why this is currently my favorite puzzle game of the week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $3.99

Klee: Spacetime Cleaners

Klee: Spacetime Cleaners is a fast-paced arcade game where you'll jump and shoot your way around tiny levels to destroy your enemies. The game plays in portrait, though since there are only three buttons for the controls, this setup works well. There are two modes on offer, a story-based mode and an endless mode, and since the game is procedurally generated, no two games are ever the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $3.99

Crash Drivers

Crash Drivers is a no-nonsense arcade game that plays like any other io release on the Play Store. Your goal is to, of course, wreck as many of the players on the map as possible by smashing a ball connected to your bumper into them, all while growing this ball by taking down your foes. The bigger the ball, the easier it is to smash your enemies, which makes for a circular mechanic that's simple to pick up no matter your skill level.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $9.99

Baja Big Air

Baja Big Air is an offroad racing game that's currently in early access. This is a title themed around the Baja 1000, one of the toughest races in off-road motorsports. This means you'll get to speed across some of the harshest environments on the planet as you work your way through each level. One thing to keep in mind is that this is a beta release, so bugs are to be expected, but so far, the game plays good enough to see what's coming to the official release whenever it lands.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

KleptoCorns

HyperBeard has definitely found its niche in Kawaii collection games. The studio already offers a handful of similar titles, and this week's release of KleptoCorns is yet another title to add to the pile. This time around, you'll collect items to decorate your adorable unicorns, and of course, there are hundreds of objects to collect. It's a cute game for sure, but it is saddled by a greedy monetization scheme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $44.99

Zombie Blast Crew

Zombie Blast Crew is a twin-stick shooter that sports a zombie theme. The touch controls are phenomenal, and the graphics are reasonably pleasing, so if you enjoy running and gunning as you mow down zombies endlessly, there's a lot to like here. You can even tackle the game through strategy if that's the way you prefer to play, which means this is a game that should suit just about everyone, no matter their playstyle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

Light the Stars!

Light the Stars is a beautiful brick-breaking game hampered by frequent advertisements and a quick ramp in difficulty. Reviews are already claiming that the title is pay-to-win, though since this is a single-player affair, it's not like you'll suffer just because someone advances faster than you by buying in-app purchases. Still, it's hard to ignore the imbalance of the gameplay that clearly steers players towards these IAPs, though there's no denying that the game at least looks great.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Spiritwish

Spiritwish comes from Nexon and is labeled as an MMORPG, though so far, the title is pretty buggy. This is indeed a demanding game, so expect short battery life when playing. The title is also a data hog, so if you plan on playing away from wifi, don't expect to do so for very long without killing your battery and wasting your data. Much like every other mobile MMO, you can expect egregious monetization, one-handed play, and a co-op mode for those that wish to test their skills against other players.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Ark Rivals

Ark Rivals is a standard free-to-play base-building game, though it does offer intriguing tactical battles when attacking your enemies, which is more than most base-building games offer. This is a sci-fi title, so these battles will take place on different planets, and since there is a co-op component, you can explore the galaxy with friends as you form alliances and conquer anyone that stands in your way.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Rebel Racing

Rebel Racing plays a lot like Forza Horizon 3, though this is not an open-world game, and of course, it's filled with in-app purchases. After all, this is a free-to-play release. You'll have your choice of supercars and custom classics, and there are many upgrades to choose from as you work your way through the game. Online multiplayer is included, which means you can race your friends and family, or try your chances against strangers. The graphics are indeed great, and the touch screen controls work well, though the monetization leaves a lot to be desired.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Street Racing HD

Street Racing HD is a colorful free-to-play racing game that's very similar to Gameloft's Asphalt series. Of course, you'll get to customize your cars to your liking, and the racing is easy to pick up since the mechanics work just like the most popular racing game on mobile. Heck, even the audio in this release resembles that of the Asphalt series, which just goes to show that clones are clearly the easiest way to make money on the Play Store with as little effort as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

OVERDOX

OVERDOX is a melee-focused battle royale game that offers exceptional graphics and enjoyable gameplay where you'll face off against foes in real-time. There are twelve gladiators to choose from, and you can equip them with all manner of weapons to best suit your playstyle. Performance is pretty good on high-end hardware, though if you are using a mid-range phone, you may want to wait to install this release until it's optimized better.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $109.99

Galaxy Missile War

Galaxy Missile War is a simple arcade game where deploying missiles is the goal. Much like an idle game, you'll upgrade your gear to watch as the game plays itself, and since advertisements are so frequent, it's clear that fun takes a back seat to monetization. Still, the graphics are pleasant, and there are many different weapons to use and upgrade, so it's not all bad.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

Car Tycoon ：Racing Club Manager

Car Tycoon: Racing Club Manager is a racing simulation strategy game, though it is a free-to-play release that contains some of the worst in-app purchases out there. Of course, the gameplay revolves around building up a racing team while managing all of the minutiae of a team manager. There's also a city builder included, and there's even a helicopter system for some reason, which just goes to show this dev is throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. While management games can be enjoyable, it's clear that this release was built around a ridiculous monetization system, so it is probably worth skipping unless you're a diehard team management fan.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $399.99

