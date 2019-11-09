A couple of months ago, Google announced an integration with WhatsApp that'd allow you to start an audio or video call on the app via Assistant. We've been waiting for the ability to go live for weeks, but as it's wont to do, Google got things a little wrong. The original command it said would work doesn't, but a few others do. Here is what you need to say to get Assistant to make a WhatsApp call.

In its announcement, Google said you should ask "Hey Google, WhatsApp video John." When you try that, Assistant decides to play videos on YouTube. Perfect! Instead, you should use these different commands:

Video call: Hey Google, make a WhatsApp video call to [contact-name] Hey Google, video call [contact-name] on WhatsApp

Audio call: Hey Google, make a WhatsApp call to [contact-name] Hey Google, call [contact-name] on WhatsApp



Left: Google's original command confuses Assistant. Right: "Make a WhatsApp video/call" works.

If you don't specify "WhatsApp" in your command, Google's Duo integration takes over and the audio or video call is routed through Duo, so make sure you get the command right.

Left: "Video/call on WhatsApp" also works. Right: If you don't specify "on WhatsApp" you get Duo.

To make things faster, you should add a nickname to your most frequently called contacts. That way Google won't be confused if you have two Johns in your address book, or if your husband is called Marcel and your mother-in-law Marcelle. #truestory