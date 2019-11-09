The Galaxy S11 is only a few months away, but the S10 is still an excellent phone. The S9 is also still hanging in there, especially since it will probably get Android 10 at some point. Now you can get the United States version of the S9+ for just $474.99 from Amazon, a $120 savings from the usual price of ~$600.

The model on sale has a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage (there's a microSD card slot for expansion), a 6.2-inch 1440x2960 AMOLED screen with HDR10 support, an IP68 water/dust resistance. There are two 12MP rear cameras (one wide, one telephoto), and an 8MP shooter on the front. It was updated to Android 9 Pie earlier this year.

Unlike most of the deals we see on Samsung phones, this one is for the United States version of the S9+, not an international variant. That means you get Samsung's full warranty, support for all major networks in the US, and full Samsung Pay functionality.