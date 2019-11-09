The Galaxy Tab S6 is among the top options when it comes to Android tablets. Being the best also means it's not cheap, as the 128GB version typically sells for $650, while the 256GB model costs $729. Thankfully, you can save $100 on both versions on Amazon and receive a free $50 gift card with your purchase.

The Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch 2560x1600 OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and 6 or 8GB of RAM, depending on whether you get the 12GB or 256GB model. There are three cameras on the device: a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP 123-degree wide-angle sensor on the back, as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Both versions ship with the Bluetooth S-Pen, which can be recharged magnetically.

All colors, namely Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush models are $100 off on Amazon and come with a free $50 gift card. To receive the latter, make sure you hover over "Free $50 Gift Card" and click on "Add both to cart." Unfortunately, the discount doesn't apply when buying the bundle with the keyboard case, so you're better off purchasing it separately.