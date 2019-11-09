Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, and some Black Friday markdowns are already starting to appear online. As part of Best Buy's promotions, Arlo Pro 2 bundles are up to $250 off, ranging from the simplest pack with a single camera, which is down to just $150, all the way up to the six-camera kit, selling for $250.

The Pro 2 was launched in 2017, but it remains a relevant and reliable product. It features a 130-degree 1080p camera with night vision and two-way communication thanks a built-in microphone and speaker. Most importantly, it comes with an integrated 2,440mAh user-replaceable battery, letting you place it virtually anywhere, including outdoors. Thanks to its IP65 rating, it can withstand harsh weather conditions, including wind, rain, and snow, and can operate within temperatures ranging from -4°F to 104°F. If you don't want to worry about having to charge the cameras, you can also use the wired connection to leave them constantly powered.

There Pro 2 are the last Arlo product to come with a free cloud storage option, which lets you save up to seven days of footage online, together with the ability to save files on a USB drive for added convenience. If you'd rather pay for extended storage online, prices range from $3 to $10 a month for 30-day video history, or $14 if you need to store two months of footage.

Make sure to read our full review if you want to know more about the Arlo Pro 2. If you're ready to make your purchase, below are all the options you can choose from. All but the add-on camera ship with the mandatory home station to connect the cameras to your router,

As these are early Black Friday deals, they should be available until Thanksgiving weekend, but I'd recommend buying them quickly if you're interested, as stock may not last until then, especially considering the Arlo Pro 2 has been marked down repeatedly in the past few months.