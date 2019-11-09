ASUS’ ROG Phone 2 is an absolute beast of a phone owing to its 120Hz AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, and of course the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip. The niche gaming phone now stands next in line to receive the newest flavor of Android, after its mainstream ZenFone-branded peers underwent a similar treatment not too long ago. ASUS has begun taking applications for Zen UI closed beta from anyone meeting a prescribed set of requirements. This will presumably be followed by a public beta before a stable version of Android 10 is released.

To be a beta tester, you must:

Own an ROG Phone 2 (ZS660KL).

Be an active member of the ZenTalk forums.

Be willing to share your phone’s identification details, including IMEI and serial number.

Be willing to diligently test the beta releases and report your findings in a proper format.

Once you’re accepted for the beta program, you’ll be entrusted with another set of responsibilities demanding more dedication than the regular public betas. You cannot skip any beta version released over the air, plus you’re expected to be confidential about this program.

If you meet all the eligibility criteria and don’t mind taking these responsibilities, you can go ahead and sign up here. Such closed betas don’t usually have many open slots, so you might want to hurry before the applications are closed.