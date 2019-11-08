The sheer abundance of Bluetooth speakers on the market can be overwhelming, but a few brands have managed to rise to prominence — Ultimate Ears, better known as UE, being one of them. Over-sized volume controls and an emphasis on cylindrical designs have helped the brand achieve recognizability in a crowded category. Today, both Amazon and Best Buy have the first-generation UE Wonderboom available for as little as $40.

Our review of the original Wonderboom found it to be a quality speaker made even better by the inclusion of IPX7-rated waterproofing and excellent Bluetooth range. While the Wonderboom is a few years old at this point, it remains a stand-out portable speaker with an estimated 10 hours of playback time, impressive sound quality for a speaker of this size, and the rarely-seen ability to float if it happens to fall into the water.

Initially, the Wonderboom retailed for $100, but you can save as much as $60 off that MSRP by taking advantage of this deal. Best Buy is selling new units in 'Phantom Black' and 'Subzero Blue,' while Amazon is offering a matching discount on its black, refurbished SKU.