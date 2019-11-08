These days, just about any "dumb" product in your home – be it a bedside clock, front doorbell, and even your window drapes – can be transformed into an intelligent one. All you need are the right connected accessories, and controlling your various appliances are simply a tap away. Right now on Amazon, you can save up to 25% on a wide range of smart home upgrades from TP-Link, including wall plugs, lightbulbs, outdoor outlets, and even security cameras for both inside and outside your home.

Today's Amazon deal showcases seven different products from TP-Link, all of which are WiFi-connected and can be controlled through the Kasa Smart app or with Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. Other notable features include automated schedules for the smart plugs, multicolor support for the smart bulbs, and 1080p recording capabilities for the security cameras.

You can find these TP-Link products on sale right now on Amazon, ranging anywhere between 7% to 25% in savings: