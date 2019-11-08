A little under a month ago, I covered the 0.15.0 update for PUBG Mobile, and once again, it's time to pore over the latest changes in the PUBG Mobile update coming to Android today. This point release signals the start of Royal Pass Season 10. There's also a new Team Deathmatch map called Ruins, and new weapons and vehicles are also included. You can also expect a new character to launch soon, though no date has been provided, so your guess is as good as mine as to when we can expect this character to go live.
Much like last month, the patch notes for the 0.15.5 update are already available on the official PUBG website, and they detail the majority of changes expected with the release of today's patch. The most notable addition this month is the launch of Royale Pass Season 10, which brings new rewards, an improved UI, and a way to gift membership to your friends. Besides the new season, you can expect to find a new Team Deathmatch map called Ruins, where you'll explore mysterious ruins hidden in a rainforest. There's also a new SMG called the MP5K, and a new vehicle makes an appearance, the Zima, which replaces the UAZ in Vikendi. It's also worth noting that Mini-Zone will be taken down temporarily and that Quick Match will now be available at all times. Sadly, we still don't know when the brand-new vehicle engineer Sara will make an appearance, but I would imagine she will arrive sometime soon. Of course, if you'd like to view the full Play Store changelog, I've pasted it below.
WHAT'S NEW
Season 10 is here with the new Ruins map, new character and Companion system!
- All new Apocalypse themed Season 10 is here
New amazing rewards
Passes can be gifted or requested
- New TDM map - Ruins
Sliding action and resurrections
- Changes in Classic - Vikendi
New MP5K SMG
New vehicle Zima
- New character: Sara (pending)
- Companion: Falcon (pending)
Chance to get a free Companion
As you can see, there are more than a few notable additions coming with today's 0.15.5 update for PUBG Mobile, though it would appear that the patch isn't live just yet despite the changelog already making an appearance on the Play Store. We know this update will land sometime today, though it's still unclear exactly what hour we can expect this to happen. While I'm sure the launch of a new season that brings distinct weapons, vehicles, and a new character should keep people busy until the next patch, it would appear that there's still some time to kill before you can jump in. If you'd like to prepare for the release of 0.15.5 to see precisely what's new, feel free to grab PUBG Mobile from the Play Store widget below so that you can quickly update the game once the patch goes live later today.
Press Release
PUBG MOBILE UNVEILS ROYALE PASS SEASON 10 “FURY OF THE WASTELAND” WITH MASSIVE CONTENT UPDATE
Expansive 0.15.5 update introduces new 4v4 Team Deathmatch map, new weapons, companion system, character and more to blockbuster mobile game
LOS ANGELES – Nov. 7, 2019 – The all-new Royale Pass Season, new TDM map, a falcon and more are coming to PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE (PUBG MOBILE) as adding an impressive amount of enhancements and upgrades with the 0.15.5 content update available beginning Friday, Nov. 8.
“The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update will introduce players to new weapons, vehicles and new skins as the all-new Royale Pass Season 10 begins. Additional gameplay tweaks and player rewards are also part of the free update coming to the App Store and Google Play.
In the new PUBG MOBILE Team Deathmatch mode, set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging through ancient ruins, the new “Ruins” map challenges players to go head-to-head with enemies, set up a stronghold or employ team tactics. In this mode, users can revive at random coordinates, allowing for even more intense battles. Moreover, as this mode enables shorter gameplay time, users will get more immersed in their gameplay experiences.
The new update will introduce new weapon and vehicles exclusive in Vikendi. The new MP5K portable SMG is featuring a rate-of-fire at 900 RPM and outstanding anti-recoil capabilities, while a new vehicle Zima will allow for new strategies as it is easier to drive in a snowy terrain and not easily damaged.
PUBG MOBILE players are also getting their first-ever companion on Monday, Nov. 11 with “The Falcon,” which can spread its wings and accompany players throughout the battlefield. In addition, a new female character, a talented mechanic who can use her “Vehicle Enhancement” ability in certain mode in EvoGround to reduce damage taken by vehicles while she is driving or riding, is coming soon in PUBG MOBILE.
The content update of 0.15.5 version for PUBG MOBILE also includes:
· Added Tier Protection for Platinum and Crown Tiers in Season System
- Updated 8-day rewards
- Revised Arcade Mode availability
- Team recruitment channel improvements
- Added clan status detail
- Team-up recommendations for missions
- Additional in-game optimizations
PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
ABOUT PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.
For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
