Even though the Nokia 7.1 came out more than a year ago, it still offers excellent value for money. The device was initially selling for $350 when it was released, but you can now get it for just $210, which is $40 less than what it dropped to during the summer.

The Nokia 7.1 features a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 5.84" 1080p display, a 3,060mAh battery, and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded thanks to a microSD card slot.

In our review, we praised the phone's build quality and form-factor but were disappointed by its performance. Nevertheless, this is an exciting deal, especially how low the price is. Some owners have also mentioned the phone has become a bit faster thanks to the latest updates.

If you're interested in getting one, use the link below to purchase a Nokia 7.1 on Amazon while the deal still lasts.