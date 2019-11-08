Among a sea of Chromebooks, some stand out more than others. For example, the 14" HP Chromebook x360 with its clean design, good backlit keyboard, and snappy performance. After debuting at $600, its price has dipped a few times but not as low as today's sale. At Best Buy, you can now get one for just $349 ($250 off).

This particular model — 14-DA0011DX — comes with an Intel Core i3 8130U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1080P screen, 64GB of eMMc storage, a backlit keyboard, and a flexible hinge for 360-degree rotation. In terms of ports, HP offers good flexibility: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x headphone/mic, and a microSD slot. It only weighs 3.7 lbs. and offers up to 14 hours of battery life.

For those worried about support expiration, you need not be concerned as the HP Chromebook x360 will be updated until June of 2025. A good deal like this doesn't come around very often, so grab one at the link below.