Internet-connected doorbell cameras are one of the most popular categories of smart home devices but, the wiring work required to install many of these products has made them unavailable to those who rent, rather than own. One of the few renter-friendly doorbell cameras on the market, Ring's Peephole Cam, is currently available on Amazon as part of a bundle that includes a rechargeable battery pack and an Echo Show 5 for $180.

This bundle contains everything you'll need to get your smart doorbell up and running. Users can view camera footage in the Ring app, through the peephole itself, or by using Alexa integration with the included Echo Show 5. With Ring's free plan, users can view real-time footage, interact with visitors, or receive motion detection alerts. However, you'll need to upgrade to the Ring Protect plan that starts at $3 per month or $30 per year to view video recordings. While the battery does need to be removed to charge, a second pack is included to minimize charging-related downtime.

While this bundle doesn't bring any new discounts on the Peephole Cam itself, the inclusion of an additional battery (a $30 value) and an Echo Show 5 (a $90 value) for only $10 more could make this a truly tempting deal.