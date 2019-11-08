It's incredible how feature-packed Gboard has become over the years with integrated stickers, GIFs, Google Search, clipboard management, and much more, so Google is trying to make some options more accessible. At the moment, the company is testing a function that gives people GIF and sticker suggestions when they add emoji through the keyboard.

When the feature is active, you'll notice an additional strip above the keyboard when you tap an emoji. Gboard will populate this area with GIFs and stickers fitting your selection, which you can scroll through horizontally. Since suggestions are still missing for often-used emoji such as thumbs up, this hopefully isn't the iteration that'll roll out widely. Without this feature, you need to be much more intentional when you want to send GIFs or stickers and head to the corresponding media section to search for and select what you want to send.

The suggestion strip is part of an A/B test, so there's no sure way to get in on the feature. It might help if you use the latest Gboard version, which you can download from the Play Store or from APK Mirror.