Smart doorbells are a great way of making your home safer, but their price can often be a roadblock. Thankfully, you can save $60 on Ring's Video Doorbell 2, which is now down to $170 on Amazon.

It features a full HD camera and two-way audio to talk to visitors, and there's also has an IR sensor to see guests in the dark. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 also has motion-sensing and can notify you before someone even rings the bell. Unfortunately, there's no local storage option, and subscriptions to save your videos on the cloud cost $3 to $10 a month.

The doorbell is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and can operate within temperates ranging from -5°F to 120°F. It also comes with a built-in battery, allowing you to place it anywhere you'd like without having to worry about wires. If you'd rather not bother with charging the battery, you can also hard-wire it for continuous operation.