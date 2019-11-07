It has been a little while since we've checked in on LineageOS, the super-popular custom ROM that brings new versions of Android to old phones. Last time we covered the project, it fixed an issue that prevented Xiaomi device support, and LineageOS hasn't skipped a beat since then.

First, there has been one device removal — the YU Yuphoria (lettuce) is no longer receiving LineageOS 16.0 builds. It was only added back in July, and there wasn't an explanation for the removal in the code commit.

Withour further ado, here are all the new devices now supported by LineageOS 16.0:

Asus Zenfone 3 (zenfone3)

Yandex Phone (amber)

Samsung Galaxy S III Neo (Samsung Camera) (s3ve3gjv)

Samsung Galaxy S III Neo (Sony Camera) (s3ve3gxx)

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact (z3c)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (mido) was also re-added to the build roster recently, after being removed (along with many other Xiaomi phones) a few months ago, due to copyright issues with the proprietary blobs being used. As always, you can find more information about each device's builds by following the links.