If you're looking for an Assistant-powered smart display but need something slightly smaller than a Nest Hub, the Lenovo Smart Clock is worth considering. However, its $80 launch price was way too high for it to make sense. Thankfully, the manufacturer realized its product was too expensive and started selling it for $20 less. That markdown was apparently not enough, as the Lenovo Smart Clock has dropped to just $40, which is half its original MSRP.

If you're unfamiliar with the Smart Clock, it's some sort of a hybrid between a Nest Mini and a Nest Hub. It can answer questions, control smart devices, play music, and more, but lacks many of the Nest Hub's features such as video playback or even the Home View Dashboard. This markdown does make it relevant, though, as it's virtually the same price as a Nest Mini.

Make sure to read our detailed review if you want to learn more about the Lenovo Smart Clock. When you're ready to buy, you can use one of the links below to make your purchase.