You know what they say about buying a Pixel phone at launch: don't, because there's probably going to be a sale just around the corner, kind of like this showstopper from last year. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL only debuted in October, but Google's flagship smartphones may soon be receiving a hefty discount targeted at Black Friday buyers.

It appears that someone over at Google's ad team bumped a switch just a smidgen early and spilled the beans on an upcoming Pixel 4 sale. According to the ad, buyers will be able to save up to $200 when purchasing a brand new Pixel 4 through the Google Store. That would effectively cut the starting price of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL down to $599 and $699, respectively, making them a far more reasonable buy for the many grievances they bring. The sale will run until Monday, December 2nd, but there has been no confirmation as to when the offer will start, though Thursday, November 28th (Thanksgiving) or Friday, November 29th (Black Friday) are likely candidates.

Leaked ad of the Google Pixel 4 on sale for $200 off

As of right now, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are currently listed at full price on the Google Store with no discount banners, tags, or popups to be seen. Target also plans to host its own special Pixel 4 deal by offering a $300 gift card to anyone who buys the device on Friday, November 29th through Sunday, December 1st.

