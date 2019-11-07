Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but that's not stopping companies from starting their deals early on, very early on. We're not complaining, though, as competition means we get to see some fantastic discounts such as today's deal on the Sony WH1000XM3 over-ear headphones: they're down to $228 on Amazon, a full $122 off.

Sony's cans are amongst the best over-ear noise cancelling headphones on the market right now. Great tunable sound, efficient noise cancellation, comfort, 30 hours of battery life plus USB-C charging, Google Assistant integration, and a sleek design made our own Richard love them and recommend them when he reviewed them. What he didn't like were the touch controls and the high $350 price, the latter of which is easily mitigated by this 35% discount.

Plenty of retailers have dropped the WH1000XM3's price to $278 (Best Buy, B&H, Abt, Newegg), but only Amazon is taking them down an additional $50 to $228. That surpasses the best deal we'd seen on them so far by a wide margin. Both the black and silver colors are available at that price at the retailer. I'm not sure if it's a mistake or a special Amazon deal, but either way, I'd hurry if I were you. You're not likely to find any better noise cancelling headset for the price.