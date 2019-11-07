You don't have to spend a ton of money to get a solid pair of truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds in your ears. The Jabra Elite 65t and Active 65t have been on sale plenty of times, but this is the best deal we've seen. Grab a new pair now for as little as $109.99 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Jabra's website.

The Jabra Elite 65t features Bluetooth 5.0 for stability, fingertip controls to change the volume or switch songs with a tap, and 5 hours of battery life per charge with 10 additional hours available in the rechargeable carrying case. Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri support are on board to help you cue up songs or carry out commands. The Jabra Sound+ app can also be used to dial in sound quality and quiet your surroundings. If fitness is what you're into, the Elite Active 65t packs all of these features, plus a P56 rating for sweat and dust resistance. You'll also get an integrated motion sensor to track workout performance.

The sale prices vary based on the earbud models and colors available, so choose carefully when picking out your pair of Jabra Elites: