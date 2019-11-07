Kids like their tablets, mainly because they can use them to play games, learn, and watch content. Unfortunately, they also tend to be clumsy with these devices, which is why Amazon built a special offering for children: The Fire Kids Edition. The seven-inch tablet usually sells for $100, but it's now dropped to just $60.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition comes with Amazon's two-year Worry-Free guarantee, letting you return your broken device for a new one at no extra charge. The included "kid-proof" case should, however, limit the amount of damage the Fire will sustain in case it gets dropped.

The complimentary one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited that comes with the tablet lets kids access more than 20,000 books, movies, videos, educational content, apps, and games. Bear in mind it will automatically be renewed after a year, and you'll be charged $3/month if you don't cancel it by then.

The advanced parental settings let you control how your children use the tablet, by setting usage time and content limitations, either through the device itself or using Amazon's online dashboard. You can also share the Fire with the entire family, thanks to "adult profiles," which let you access all traditional tablet features without restrictions.

This is an excellent deal if you're interested in getting a tablet for your kids that's inexpensive and worry-free. Just use the link below to make your purchase directly on Amazon.