Bose is well known for its high-quality audio equipment, but that quality often comes at a price. Thanks to an early holiday discount, you can now enjoy the impressive sound of a Bose speaker even on a budget, with the Bose SoundLink Revolve discounted by $80, down to $120.

The Bose SoundLink can play music continuously for up to 12 hours on its rechargeable battery. It has a microphone so you can receive calls as well as interact with your phone's voice assistant. It also features water resistance of IPX4 and rubber bumpers for drop resistance, letting you feel free to take it anywhere you go.

It comes in black and gray, with an optional charging cradle.

At $120, this is the lowest price we've seen this speaker go for. If you've been holding out for a Bluetooth speaker, now's your chance as the deal expires on November 10th.