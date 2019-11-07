The ASUS Zenfone 6 has been the surprise midrange flagship of the year, and with the company's switch to a lighter, significantly more Pixel-like UI, the device is a no-brainer for people looking for an affordable, all-round good phone. ASUS is even making good on its promise for timely Android updates and has just started rolling out Android 10 to the Zenfone 6.
The new software comes just two months after Google released the stable version of Android 10 and adds all the goodies we've found in it, such as fully gestural navigation, improved location permission dialogs, and Google's system-wide dark mode. The security patch level is raised to the one from October 2019, which is the most recent one available (until November's patches hit Google's Pixel phones, that is).
Version: 17.1810.1910.63
Model Name: ZenFone 6 (ZS630KL)
Release Date: 2019/11/03
System
- Upgrade to Android 10
- Support Google Play System update
- Added fully gestural navigation in Display setting
- Support Android 10 Dark Theme
- Enhanced location permission management for privacy
ASUS apps/features
- Removed Twin app support on Arena of Valor, PUBG, Vainglory, and Injustice 2
Others
- Update APN settings
- Fix Vodafone network cannot work issue and modify Netherlands Vodafone apn setting
- Add Public Mobile apn setting in canada
- Modify ASUS APN
- Some 3rd party apps aren’t compatible with Android 10 yet
- Please back-up your data before upgrading to Android 10. If you want to downgrade your device’s software version to Android 9 by UL package, it will erase all data from your device’s internal storage.
The OTA is currently rolling out, so if you'd like to receive it seamlessly without tinkering, you'll just have to wait a bit until it reaches you. Alternatively, you can also download the new firmware from ASUS right now, but you'll have to flash it yourself and may lose all your data, so only choose this path if you know what you're doing.
ASUS just published the release notes to its website. We've added them to the article.
Rolling out to EU version and new update to worldwide version
The update to Android 10 has started rolling out to the EU version of the phone, too. It has the same build number as a second update to the WW (worldwide) variant of the Zenfone 6: 17.1810.1910.68. This version comes with the same upgrade to Android 10 as described in the original article above — ASUS only notes that it additionally optimized the update mechanism and system stability in the latest release.
