With Halloween in the rearview mirror and November speeding like a freight train toward Thanksgiving, the official holiday shopping season will be here before you know it. To help you get a jumpstart on your wishlist, we have a sneak peek at some of the Amazon device deals leading into Black Friday.
As it does every year, Amazon will be hosting a huge multi-day sale on many of its popular products, including Kindle, Ring, and Blink. You'll have to wait for the specific day to snag the products you want, but you'll be rewarded with big savings.
- Starting Friday, November 22, 2019
- Fire HD 8 — $49.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition — $79.99 ($50 off)
- Fire 7 Tablet — $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition— $59.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet — $99.99 ($50 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite — $84.99 ($45 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle — $189.00 ($149.99 off)
- Starting Sunday, November 24, 2019
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote — $24.99 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $19.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Cube — $89.99 ($30 off)
- Starting Wednesday, November 27, 2019
- Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit — $184.99 ($65 off)
- Ring indoor cam 2 pack — $99.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug — $4.99 ($20 off) when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio
- Starting Thursday, November 28, 2019
- Echo Dot with clock — $34.99 ($25 off)
- Echo Dot — $22.00 ($27.99 off)
- Echo Auto — $29.99 ($20 off)
- Echo (3rd gen) — $59.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 5 — $49.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show — $149.99 ($80 off)
If you'd rather not wait for the Black Friday deals, you can get a smaller discount on some of these items right now:
- Sale prices as of Thursday, November 7, 2019
- Fire 7 Kids Edition— $59.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition — $89.99 ($40 off)
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote — $39.99 ($10 off)
- Echo Dot with clock — $39.99 ($20 off)
- Echo Dot — $29.00 ($20 off)
- Echo Auto — $39.99 ($10 off)
- Echo Show 5 — $59.99 ($30 off)
- Echo Show — $179.99 ($50 off)
