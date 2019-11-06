YouTube naturally wants to keep its creators from opting for third-party membership providers like Patreon as ad revenue on the video site continues to fall. Paid features like Super Chat and Super Stickers helped ease the situation by forging another stream of revenue for content creators. The two monetization options will now be available to video makers from 9 additional countries.

Here are the 9 markets that have just joined the list:

Croatia

Estonia

Iceland

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Serbia

Singapore

Turkey

Counting these entrants, the number of countries where Super Chat and Super Stickers work has now grown to 79. Viewers in any of these markets can now go ahead and support their favorite creator with a pinned comment or a $5 animated sticker during live streams. YouTube also offers a $2 Super Chat credit to its Premium subscribers, which can be used to fund a channel. Having said that, content creators must meet a set of requirements to become eligible for these revenue options.