YouTube Music and Premium are continuing their expansion across the world. After adding eight Middle Eastern countries in September, the service is now spreading to seven more in Asia. Most notable among these additions is Indonesia, the fourth most populated country in the world, and a potentially huge market for Google.

Without further ado, here are the seven countries getting access to YouTube Music and Premium:

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Prices in the Philippines.

If you live in one of these countries and are interested in checking out the services, you can read more about YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium on their respective pages. The first one offers music streaming, discovery, and offline downloads, while the second one includes all of those but adds ad-free access to all YouTube videos with offline downloads and background playback.