Xiaomi and Samsung have been teasing a new 108MP camera module for quite some time now and shared that they're working together to bring the first 100MP+ phone to the market. This device has now been introduced as the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro. Other than the 108MP sensor, it sports four more lenses on its back, making it look almost as ridiculous as the Nokia 9 PureView. The phone is coming to international markets as the Mi Note 10.

The f/1.7 108MP Samsung Isocell Bright HMX is accompanied by both a short and a long telephoto with an aperture of f/2.0 and 12 and 8MP, respectively. An ultra-wide f/2.2 20MP lens and an f/2.4 2MP macro round out the package and should provide owners with ample options to photograph anything they'd possibly want to — this collection of lenses allows for 10x optical zoom and 50x additional digital zoom.

Let's hope the software can make good use of all these different hardware pieces. The phone does top DxOMark's camera testing chart already, though you should take its results with a healthy dose of skepticism (seriously, loads of it). Still, there's one interesting tidbit the company found in its test. The 108MP lens only outputs 27MP images because it bins together four pixels as one during processing. This is supposed to reduce noise and make photos sharper, but you're also not getting full 108MP results.

Specs Display 6.47-inch 2340x1080 FHD+ curved AMOLED, 398 PPI, 19:9 Software MIUI 11 CPU Snapdragon 730G RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Battery 5170mAh minimal / 5260mAh typical, fast charging up to 30W Rear cameras Primary: 108MP, f/1.7, OIS (27MP output resolution)

Short telephoto: 12MP, f/2.0, 2PD, 1.4µm

Long telephoto: 8MP, f/2.0, OIS

Ultra-wide: 20MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2MP f/2.4 lens, close focus from 2 to 10cm Front camera 32MP Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, NFC, Dual-SIM Miscellaneous Optical in-display fingerprint reader Measurements 157.8mm x 74.2mm x 9.67mm Colors Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Glacier White Price 6GB/128GB CNY 2,800 (~$400)

Other than that, the phone seems like a fairly standard device sitting between other 2019 flagship and mid-rangers. It comes with Snapdragon's first "gaming" chip, the 730G, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage while checking most of the boxes that need to be checked in a smartphone these days: USB Type-C, an optical in-display fingerprint reader, an IR blaster, NFC, dual-SIM, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack are all on board. Wireless charging is missing from this list, but with the 5260mAh battery fully rechargeable within 65 minutes thanks to an included 30W power brick, you should be able to get over it.

In China, sales start on November 11 while in Europe, the phone is yet to be officially introduced as the Mi Note 10 during an event in Spain tomorrow. The CC9 Pro will be available in three tiers: A 6GB RAM / 128GB storage version for CNY 2,800 (~$400), an 8GB/128GB variant for CNY 3,100 (~$445), and an 8GB/256GB model going for CNY 3,500 (~$500).