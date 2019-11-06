After being available in Asia for nearly two years, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi today announced that its Mi TV 4 series will be launching in Spain. However, unlike the custom Android-based software that the original series used, the European models will run Android TV. Xiaomi also announced the brand new mid-range Redmi Note 8T smartphone, which in addition to being available in Spain will be sold in the United Kingdom, France, and Italy.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4

The Mi TV 4's introduction to Spain marks Xiaomi's first entry into the TV market outside of Asia and may indicate the company is preparing to launch in other European markets as well.

The Mi TV 4S 55" and 4S 43" feature 4K screens, support HDR, and are equipped with 2GB of RAM. The smaller Mi TV 4A 32" has a lesser resolution of 1336x768, and has 1.5 GB of RAM. All three run Android TV 9.0 and have 64-bit quad-core processors, and unlike previous releases of the 4 series, will be able to play Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The TVs will cost €449, €349, and €179 respectively, but you can nab an early bird discount for the Mi TV 4S 55" at €399. They launch on December 2nd with presales beginning November 25th, if you'd like to get the reduced price on the 4S 55".

Redmi Note 8T

Also announced today is the Redmi Note 8T. It features a design similar to the Redmi Note 10, which is launching alongside the Note 8T in Europe.

The Note 8T sports four cameras on its back: a 48MP f/1.79 camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP sensor for capturing depth. Its front-facing camera is a 13MP f/2.0 component.

The Note 8T has a 6.3" screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080. It runs on a Snapdragon 665 SoC with a 4,000mAh battery. A 4GB + 64GB version will be available on November 8th and the 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 128GB versions will be available "soon", with no specific date given. The phones will launch in three colors: Starscape Blue, Moonlight White, and Moonshadow Gray.