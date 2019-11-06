If it’s in with the new, then it must mean we’re out with the old. The 2016 Pixels are getting their last software update soon… so have they actually been good phones? And what’s their legacy? This is the Android Police Podcast.



### Xiaomi Mi Note 10 boasts penta camera array with impressive 108MP sensor and up to 50x zoom https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/11/06/xiaomi-mi-cc9-pro-note-10-108-mp-penta-camera-50x-zoom-snapdragon-730g/

### Pixel 4 Smooth Display 90Hz feature now works at more brightness levels https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/11/04/pixel-4-90fps-only-above-75-brightness-workaround/

AT&T spanked with $60 million fine for throttling grandfathered unlimited data plans https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/11/06/att-fined-60-million-throttling-grandfathered-unlimited-data/

### First-gen Pixels will get one final update in December https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/11/05/first-gen-pixels-will-get-one-final-update-in-december/

### Hilarious Google ad offers $26 for old Nexus phones on Pixel 4 trade-in, doesn't even work https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/11/05/hilarious-google-ad-offers-26-for-old-nexus-phones-on-pixel-4-trade-in-doesnt-even-work/

