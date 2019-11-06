Samsung's email client, if you go by the user reviews on the Play Store, is pretty wonderful. That's not too shabby considering it is one of many apps that Samsung preloads into almost all of its devices that you can't uninstall. Regardless, the app has achieved an exclusive Play Store milestone: Samsung Email now has more than one billion installs.

The last time we kept track of Samsung Email, it was sitting at around 100 million installs in December of 2017, the same year Samsung moved the app to the Play Store. Unlike Samsung's mobile internet browser, the Email app is only compatible with select Samsung devices. That Samsung was able to achieve a billion install of the app is a testament to the market clout it enjoys around the world.

Similar in many ways to other email clients, the Samsung Email app enables users to manage multiple personal and business accounts, with key features such as built-in Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), S/MIME encryption for secure email, spam management, policy administration, and combined mailboxes.

Like many of its other in-house apps, the Email app has adopted the OneUI design, which improves one-handed usage with cleaner visuals. The app is free and available to any Samsung Android device running 8.0 Oreo or higher. Besides the Play Store, you can also download it from APK Mirror.