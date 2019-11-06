Like last year, here's another good reason not to buy a Pixel on launch day: Target is already promoting a discount for Black Friday that will get you a $300 gift card at the retailer when purchased on a payment plan for AT&T or Verizon. For folks that shop there regularly, that's almost as good as cash, netting you an effective $300 discount on the month-old phone.

Target's Black Friday ad, full page here. (Some see Friday-Sunday, others see Thursday-Sunday, we aren't sure why.)

You might remember last year when Google dropped prices on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL sold through its own storefront for Black Friday. The salt generated at the sudden $150-200 discount was enough to last us all winter. While it remains to be seen if Google will run a similar promotion on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL this year, it looks like third-party retailers already have their own plans — and perhaps some stock to clear, given the reviews.

As with all promos, there are plenty of terms and conditions associated with the deal. While Target's Black Friday advertisement has enough JPEG to ensure it's slightly incomprehensible, we can make out a few details: This deal is in-store only (at locations with a Target Tech division), valid from 11/29 (or 11/28, both dates appear in different ads) through 12/1, requires activation with a payment plan for AT&T or Verizon, and may require a down payment based on your credit. Other restrictions almost certainly apply. Note that you can also get a Pixel 3 or 3 XL with a $550 gift card with similar conditions.

Buying a Pixel at full price is, once again, proven to be a terrible idea.