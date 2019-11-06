Arlo's wireless security systems have emerged as one of the more popular choices on the market, but their high price may have prevented many customers from giving them serious consideration. Starting today, Best Buy is offering a massive discount on the Arlo Pro 2 two-pack with Audio Doorbell, all for only $250, $200 less than usual.

This security system includes two fully wireless cameras that are capable of recording in 1080p, an audio-only doorbell that allows you to communicate with visitors, and the required Arlo base station. Our review of the Pro 2 camera found the wireless setup, upgraded HD sensor, and potentially months-long battery life put this camera ahead of its peers. Arlo's free service tier also sets it apart from the competition, offering up to seven days of cloud storage.

This deal represents an additional $50 in savings over the already impressive discount we reported last month. If you haven't yet, make sure to read Ryan's review of the Arlo Pro 2 to see if it's the right camera for you. You can pick up the Arlo Pro 2 two-camera kit from Best Buy by following the link below.