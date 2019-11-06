Philips 24-Inch Android TV with the Google Assistant

Designed Especially for the Kitchen Is Available Now

Torrance, C.A., November 06, 2019 – Funai Corporation, Inc. today announced the availability of the Philips 24” Android TV™ designed especially for your kitchen. With a compact and sleek design and the Google Assistant built into the Philips Android TV, it’s easier than ever to be hands-free while viewing recipes, playing music, watching content, TV and more.

The Philips 24” Android TV is one of the first of its kind designed specifically for the kitchen. The Android TV platform and integrated far-field, echo-canceling microphone allows users to access the Google Assistant and watch their favorite YouTube videos. The Philips 24” Android TV is perfect for those who enjoy how-to cooking videos and want to follow along step-by-step and control the entire viewing experience by voice including volume, pause/play, and rewinding/fast-forwarding. Users can also control compatible smart home devices without ever touching the remote. Simply say “Ok Google” to instantly gain access to hand’s free entertainment, or check the weather and traffic before heading out the door.

With dual noise-cancelling far-field microphones enclosed in the speaker, users’ voice commands are easily captured while eliminating the background noise of the TV’s own audio to ensure an effortless experience. The integrated microphone provides full privacy control with a physical mic-off button that illuminates orange indicating that power is cut from all microphones.

Outside of the kitchen, the Philips 24” Android TV is perfect in the garage or a spare room for DIY warriors who want an interactive TV experience to help guide their home projects. Other uses include in a home gym or office for users to take advantage of the voice commands feature and stay focused on their current task.

“People often use tablets or smartphones for entertainment, follow cooking recipes, and control smart devices,” said Youssef Ibrahim, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Funai Corporation, Inc. “At Funai, we looked at how consumers are watching content throughout various stages of the day and noticed that there’s a market opportunity in the kitchen. The tablet is a device commonly used for following cooking instructions, but the experience can be sticky and messy. The engineering team developed a product that solved this market need and created a unique position within the kitchen, now introducing the first small-screen TV with hands free voice control.”

The product design blends with every home’s unique style, with a white bezel surrounding the LCD panel and woven gray mesh cloth covering the powerful dual-speakers that double as the TV stand. The Philips 24” Android TV has HD display technology, two HDMI ports and runs Android TV, giving users access to 500,000+ movies and shows, and over 5,000 apps from the Google Play Store. .

The Philips 24” Android TV with the Google Assistant is now available at major retailers in the United States and Canada for $299.99.

About Funai Corporation, Inc.

Funai Corporation, Inc., located at Torrance, CA, is a subsidiary of Funai Electric Co., Ltd. and is the exclusive licensee for Philips and Magnavox consumer televisions and home video products, with marketing and distribution rights in North America. Funai Electric Co., LTD. established in 1961, and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is listed in the Tokyo Securities Exchange First Section (Ticker 6839), as a designer and manufacturer of innovative consumer electronics and OEM products. The diverse product and technology portfolio is composed of televisions, Blu-ray players, thermal inkjet modules, microfluidics dispensers, and electric vehicle modules.