Assistant-powered Smart Displays aren't the perfect kitchen device for everyone — they have a few limitations with what sort of content they can stream, and you can't just plug them in to watch cable (if you have it). In many cases, a tried-and-true TV is the best solution, and Philips new 24" Android TV means you won't have to give up any smarts, either.
Big speaker in the stand.
Explicit details (like what chipset powers the device, what version of Android TV it ships with) are conspicuously absent, but we do know a few things. It has an "HD" display, which probably means 720p (typical for this size). It'll be Assistant-integrated (like all new Android TV devices), with dual far-field, echo-canceling microphones for hotword detection and issuing commands — all built into the speaker assembly you see on the bottom, with a "mic off" switch for privacy. Details regarding that big, boxy, cloth-covered, dual-speaker stand are also lacking, but with all that space, there are good odds it'll sound pretty decent for the size. It also comes with two HDMI inputs.
The bundled remote is pretty barebones, with the basics you expect, Android navigation keys, shortcuts to YouTube and Netflix, plus a key to activate the Assistant. (It isn't immediately clear if the remote will offer voice input as well.) Assistant controls include the ability to play/pause, adjust volume, and rewind/fast-forward.
It's a step up from using a phone or tablet while cooking, without the limitations of a Smart Display and with none of the risk of getting gunk in an earpiece. "The tablet is a device commonly used for following cooking instructions, but the experience can be sticky and messy," senior product marketing manager Youssef Ibrahim said as part of the announcement. "The engineering team developed a product that solved this market need and created a unique position within the kitchen, now introducing the first small-screen TV with hands free voice control."
Pricing is set at $299.99, with "major retailer" availability ostensibly happening today — though we can't find any product listings, and Philips' own site doesn't even list it yet.
Philips 24-Inch Android TV with the Google Assistant
Designed Especially for the Kitchen Is Available Now
Torrance, C.A., November 06, 2019 – Funai Corporation, Inc. today announced the availability of the Philips 24” Android TV™ designed especially for your kitchen. With a compact and sleek design and the Google Assistant built into the Philips Android TV, it’s easier than ever to be hands-free while viewing recipes, playing music, watching content, TV and more.
The Philips 24” Android TV is one of the first of its kind designed specifically for the kitchen. The Android TV platform and integrated far-field, echo-canceling microphone allows users to access the Google Assistant and watch their favorite YouTube videos. The Philips 24” Android TV is perfect for those who enjoy how-to cooking videos and want to follow along step-by-step and control the entire viewing experience by voice including volume, pause/play, and rewinding/fast-forwarding. Users can also control compatible smart home devices without ever touching the remote. Simply say “Ok Google” to instantly gain access to hand’s free entertainment, or check the weather and traffic before heading out the door.
With dual noise-cancelling far-field microphones enclosed in the speaker, users’ voice commands are easily captured while eliminating the background noise of the TV’s own audio to ensure an effortless experience. The integrated microphone provides full privacy control with a physical mic-off button that illuminates orange indicating that power is cut from all microphones.
Outside of the kitchen, the Philips 24” Android TV is perfect in the garage or a spare room for DIY warriors who want an interactive TV experience to help guide their home projects. Other uses include in a home gym or office for users to take advantage of the voice commands feature and stay focused on their current task.
“People often use tablets or smartphones for entertainment, follow cooking recipes, and control smart devices,” said Youssef Ibrahim, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Funai Corporation, Inc. “At Funai, we looked at how consumers are watching content throughout various stages of the day and noticed that there’s a market opportunity in the kitchen. The tablet is a device commonly used for following cooking instructions, but the experience can be sticky and messy. The engineering team developed a product that solved this market need and created a unique position within the kitchen, now introducing the first small-screen TV with hands free voice control.”
The product design blends with every home’s unique style, with a white bezel surrounding the LCD panel and woven gray mesh cloth covering the powerful dual-speakers that double as the TV stand. The Philips 24” Android TV has HD display technology, two HDMI ports and runs Android TV, giving users access to 500,000+ movies and shows, and over 5,000 apps from the Google Play Store. .
The Philips 24” Android TV with the Google Assistant is now available at major retailers in the United States and Canada for $299.99.
About Funai Corporation, Inc.
Funai Corporation, Inc., located at Torrance, CA, is a subsidiary of Funai Electric Co., Ltd. and is the exclusive licensee for Philips and Magnavox consumer televisions and home video products, with marketing and distribution rights in North America. Funai Electric Co., LTD. established in 1961, and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is listed in the Tokyo Securities Exchange First Section (Ticker 6839), as a designer and manufacturer of innovative consumer electronics and OEM products. The diverse product and technology portfolio is composed of televisions, Blu-ray players, thermal inkjet modules, microfluidics dispensers, and electric vehicle modules.
