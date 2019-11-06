Even after a year since its release, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a powerful top-tier phone. It has a ton of features, but the $1,000 launch price was tough to swallow. If you're still in the market for a pen-toting, all-around great performer of a smartphone, then consider this refurbished Galaxy Note 9 deal on eBay that has the phone at a very low price of $380 ($345 below MSRP).

When our David Ruddock reviewed the 128GB Galaxy Note 9 last year, he said it was probably the best smartphone you can buy. It's a year old now, but it's still worth considering. The phone comes with all the characteristics you'd expect from a proper flagship: fast SoC (Snapdragon 845), 6GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, big and bright display, generous 4,000 mAh battery that lasts an entire day and some more, and top-level photography chops. Unique to the Note line, of course, is the S Pen, which is handy for note-taking, doodling, and using it as a camera shutter button.

The Galaxy Note 9 that's been posted on eBay is of the unlocked variety, meaning you can use it with any carrier in the US. The Note 9 still sells for an expensive $725 brand-new so if minor scratches and scuffs don't bother you that much (you could always cover them up with a case), then picking up a refurbished unit for $380 is a great value proposition.

Note that the phone will not arrive in its original packaging, but a UL-certified cable and power adapter will be included. Shipping is free and the seller accepts returns within 60 days.